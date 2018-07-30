Jon Gruden: Raiders will “move on” from Vadal Alexander

Getty Images

It appears Vadal Alexander has played his last down with the Raiders.

Jon Gruden said Monday the Raiders will “move on” from offensive linemen Vadal Alexander in the next few days. Oakland placed Alexander on the reserve/did not report list last week.

Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area said Gruden wouldn’t give a reason for Alexander’s absence.

Alexander was suspended for four games for violating the league’s performance enhancing drug policy, but he still is permitted to practice and play in the preseason.

The 2016 seventh-round pick played 24 games and made nine starts for the Raiders the last two years. But Oakland spent its first two picks on offensive lineman, so Alexander faced a challenge in making the roster anyway.