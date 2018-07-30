Josh Norman is (jokingly) frustrated with Alex Smith

AP

Washington cornerback Josh Norman is learning about the unintended consequences of new quarterback Alex Smith‘s accuracy.

He’s bored.

Norman said it’s occasionally frustrating in practice when Smith either doesn’t throw his way, or throws so precisely that he doesn’t have a chance to get any work.

“It’s those games,” Norman said, via Matthew Paras of the Washington Times. “Cat and mouse. Cat and mouse games. It just sucks when you’re the mouse.”

Smith is very good at not throwing it to the other team, and finding his own guys. Last year, he completed 67.5 percent of his passes, and had just five interceptions in 505 pass attempts (1.0 percent). Former Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins (who isn’t a turnover machine or anything) completed 64.3 percent of his passes and had 13 interceptions in 347 attempts (2.4 percent).

“He’s so precise right now, so he’s not making mistakes,” Norman said of Smith. “That’s the most frustrating thing to a defensive back — you’re in great position, you get there to the top of the route and you’re ready for a play to be made and it doesn’t come. But on the ones you are a little step behind on and you’re almost there to make, he throws it.”

That’s making Norman work harder, which ostensibly should help him as well.