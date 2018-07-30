Josh Rosen: I’m “unbelievably fortunate” to watch Sam Bradford

AP

Cardinals coach Steve Wilks said last week that the starting quarterback job in Arizona is Sam Bradford‘s to lose and that first-round pick Josh Rosen‘s immediate competition is with Mike Glennon for the backup job.

That arrangement leaves Rosen with time to watch Bradford go about his business during practices and the rookie said on Sirius XM NFL Radio that those moments of observation been a valuable part of his transition to the professional ranks.

“I don’t really think people understand how good Sam is,” Rosen said. “I’m unbelievably fortunate to watch him and how he plays. I’m just really lucky to have that as my frame of reference to start the NFL, because I really believe he’s one of the better quarterbacks in this league. … He’s very quick and deliberate, and he just knows football really well. I’m very lucky that’s my intro into the NFL. I’m not exactly modeling my game after him, but more so taking what he does really well and trying to put it into what I do because Sam is really, really good.”

The idea behind having a first-round quarterback sit to start their career is that the process will give them a chance learn what they need to do to thrive down the road. Bradford’s injury history is one that suggests Rosen will get down the road sooner rather than later, but he may still get some benefit from starting out down the depth chart before that happens.