Kaepernick’s lawyer hints at Trump-Jones conspiracy, says court order is muzzling him

Getty Images

Mark Geragos, the lawyer who is representing Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid in a collusion lawsuit against the NFL, has been hinting all summer that there’s damaging information about the NFL that will come out of the case. But Geragos says the court is stopping him from letting the public know all the facts, which he suggested involve a conspiracy regarding President Trump and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

“The president tweeted about how lame the national anthem policy was,” Geragos said on his Reasonable Doubt podcast. “Then Jerry Jones came out and said they’re going to stand during the anthem. . . . The president then retweeted basically an attaboy to Jerry Jones. Now, I’m under a protective order, so I have to be very careful as to how I phrase this. But the protective order I take great offense at because I think basically it is muzzling me, for a variety of reasons. If I see a conspiracy that is violative of the law, does a protective order mean that I can’t talk about it?”

Geragos said there’s more he’d like to say, but can’t.

“I know what really is going on between Jerry Jones, the president, the anthem policy — why they’re doing all this. And they’ve already tried to admonish me,” Geragos said. “Whenever I want to talk about something that I think the public should know, that . . . this is a partisan political issue and I’ve got proof of it, but I’m under a protective order. . . . People don’t actually understand what’s happening behind the scenes with the Cowboys and the president.”

Geragos said he is in the process of trying to divulge the information that he believes is criminal.

“I haven’t decided what to do yet,” Geragos said. “I don’t think that you can put me under a protective order. . . . Why am I complicit in what I think is a crime?”

Geragos also indicated that he would like to make the deposition he conducted with Jones public.

“I’ve done a deposition that lasted many hours with Jerry Jones. I think Jerry Jones was one of the only honest owners if I could — well, I shouldn’t say that. I will say I think he spoke the truth,” Geragos said. “Is that a violation of the protective order?”

Eventually, Geragos thinks a fuller picture of the situation will look good for his clients, and bad for the NFL.