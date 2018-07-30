Kaepernick’s lawyer hints at Trump-Jones conspiracy, says court order is muzzling him

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 30, 2018, 11:12 AM EDT
Getty Images

Mark Geragos, the lawyer who is representing Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid in a collusion lawsuit against the NFL, has been hinting all summer that there’s damaging information about the NFL that will come out of the case. But Geragos says the court is stopping him from letting the public know all the facts, which he suggested involve a conspiracy regarding President Trump and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

“The president tweeted about how lame the national anthem policy was,” Geragos said on his Reasonable Doubt podcast. “Then Jerry Jones came out and said they’re going to stand during the anthem. . . . The president then retweeted basically an attaboy to Jerry Jones. Now, I’m under a protective order, so I have to be very careful as to how I phrase this. But the protective order I take great offense at because I think basically it is muzzling me, for a variety of reasons. If I see a conspiracy that is violative of the law, does a protective order mean that I can’t talk about it?”

Geragos said there’s more he’d like to say, but can’t.

“I know what really is going on between Jerry Jones, the president, the anthem policy — why they’re doing all this. And they’ve already tried to admonish me,” Geragos said. “Whenever I want to talk about something that I think the public should know, that . . . this is a partisan political issue and I’ve got proof of it, but I’m under a protective order. . . . People don’t actually understand what’s happening behind the scenes with the Cowboys and the president.”

Geragos said he is in the process of trying to divulge the information that he believes is criminal.

“I haven’t decided what to do yet,” Geragos said. “I don’t think that you can put me under a protective order. . . . Why am I complicit in what I think is a crime?”

Geragos also indicated that he would like to make the deposition he conducted with Jones public.

“I’ve done a deposition that lasted many hours with Jerry Jones. I think Jerry Jones was one of the only honest owners if I could — well, I shouldn’t say that. I will say I think he spoke the truth,” Geragos said. “Is that a violation of the protective order?”

Eventually, Geragos thinks a fuller picture of the situation will look good for his clients, and bad for the NFL.

Permalink 34 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

34 responses to “Kaepernick’s lawyer hints at Trump-Jones conspiracy, says court order is muzzling him

  1. Hints at? He came right out and directly stated that Kaep would be employed last October then he also stated that he had “big news” coming around two months ago. Now he is only “hinting” at things?

    Sounds like he may have milked Kaep for just about all he is going to get.

  4. Sure, Geragos, sure… “I have the evidence, I just can’t provide it because “they’re” watching all of us.” – Mark Geragos, sleazy lawyer taking the last of Kaepernick’s NFL nest egg…

  6. hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha

    That’s the “BIG” bombshell!!!!!!

  7. He’s been hinting at crap for months and hasn’t shown us anything. Just milking all the money from Kap.

  8. So the whole “collusion” between the NFL owners is now between the President and one NFL owner…… give us ALL a break and let this issue go away…

  9. I doubt that Kaepernick actually cares about getting back into the NFL since he knows that he’s a marginal QB at best.

    I’d also wager that Kaepernick isn’t paying even a nickel in legal fees but that this lawsuit is being completely financed by certain interested parties with a political agenda.

    In other words, Kaepernick is perfectly filling the role of being a “useful idiot”.

  10. Who cares, if you have a gag order you can still make your points in court.
    This guy seems to be more about getting himself press than anything else.
    Bluster & billable hours.

  20. What a coincidence he “hints” at this with Jerry Jones in the news!

    Come on, literally nothing this lawyer has said has come true so far. Where is the evidence he promised? Where is the NFL insider that turned on the league he promised?

  21. Oh please!!!!! You, and your clients, are jokes. You are wasting a courts valuable time. No one HAS to hire your clients!!!! As far as being able to speak out, IF you had any damaging info, you sure wouldn’t want to say it publicly. Just keep draining your clients bank accounts and hopefully this whole foolish thing will be gone soon.

  22. “when you got nothing, just blame the president”.

    A rally cry of millions of Americans in this day an age.

  24. If Trump commenting on it is collusion then everyone here posting their personal thoughts is also involved in collusion.

    Geragos is a typical lawyer, shoot a thousand arrows into the air and hope a few come down and stick.

  25. First Trump became president after Colin quit his team. Second Trump is not part of the NFL so there is no NFL collusion. How weak this case was from the onset is so obvious. Remember Kaep walked away, he was not forced out.

  26. Ahhh….a new way to come out and hint at the “major development” that has never come. Now it CAN’T get dropped because of the courts. Puh-leaze.
    What a boondoggle.

  28. At some point I would have to think Colon is questioning hiring this guy as his lawyer. All Geragos does is say he has some big information then nothing. Colon should file a complaint with the bar association to have this guy kicked out as a phony. He’s ripping off his client and his client doesn’t even realize it.

  30. Most players that are broke a couple of years after leaving the league are broke because of cars, partying and women. Kaepernick is going to be broke because of legal fees. I hate to say it but I am with JaMarcus Russell on this one. It just seems like a much more fun way to burn through your money.

  32. Toronto9ers says:
    July 30, 2018 at 11:41 am

    Kaepernick is getting roped.
    ——————————-
    I think you typoed an “o” instead of an “a”

    I thought he was forced to file the lawsuit to an arbitrator under the CBA. AFTER the arbitrator rules, then, and only then, can he got to a court and file under labor law. Similar to the Brady lawsuit.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!