Markus Golden has had no setbacks, puts no timetable on his return

Getty Images

Cardinals defensive end Markus Golden remains on the physically unable to perform list as he continues his rehab from a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

Golden declined Monday to put a timetable on a potential return, Darren Urban of the team website reports. But Golden added he is working daily and has had no setbacks.

He previously has said he was targeting the regular-season opener.

Golden was injured in an October 1 game against the 49ers. He did not have a sack last season but had 12.5 in 2016.

The Cardinals are switching defenses, going from a 3-4 to a 4-3.