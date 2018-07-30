Marquise Goodwin vs. Richard Sherman is a mismatch

AP

Not long ago, the title to this blurb would have prompted a conclusion that cornerback Richard Sherman locked down receiver Marquise Goodwin, keeping him from getting off the line of scrimmage and ultimately preventing him from getting a chance to even get a pinkie finger on the football. On Sunday, that’s not what happened.

This video from Rob Lowder of USA Today shows Goodwin badly beating Sherman in a one-on-one drill.

It begins with a juke at the line of scrimmage that sends Sherman off balance. Goodwin then breaks to the outside and sprints away from Sherman.

By the time Goodwin makes an over-the-shoulder catch, he has two or three steps on Goodwin.

It’s just one snap, of course. And Sherman continues to work his way back from a torn Achilles tendon suffered in November. By the time the regular season begins, Sherman could be ready to play like he has since emerging as one of the league’s best cover corners in 2012.

Still, that clip will be viewed many, many times. And many will assume it means Sherman’s gas tank is getting close to empty. Premature as that conclusion may be, in an age where lying is becoming more commonplace and casual, the film never does.