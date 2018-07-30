Marshawn Lynch recalls “confusion” in huddle after fateful Super Bowl XLIX play call

Posted by Mike Florio on July 30, 2018, 11:43 AM EDT
Getty Images

More than three years after the Seahawks lost Super Bowl XLIX on a goal-line interception, the team finally could be moving on, given the departure of players who just couldn’t. One of the first Seahawks to exit in the aftermath of one of the most stunning Super Bowl outcomes recently reflected on the day in question.

More specifically, on what preceded the play in question.

Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch, in a discussion with Matt Barnes on Uninterrupted.com, remembers the collective mindset of the huddle as the decision to pass the ball made its way to quarterback Russell Wilson from the sideline.

“Confusion,” Lynch said, “and the confusion was from everybody else in the huddle.”

Lynch said he’s not upset about the play or about Wilson’s decision not to call an audible, given the special things Lynch had seen Wilson do. But Lynch said that, as the play was called, all other players in the huddle instantly looked at Lynch.

Lynch, who previously suggested that the play was called to keep him from becoming the Super Bowl MVP and in turn the “face of the nation,” seems to have found peace.

“To win a Super Bowl and to lose a Super Bowl in the fashion that we did lose it in, like I mean it don’t get no better for a person,” Lynch said. “All it do is at the end of the day is it tests your character, and in the face of adversity it shows who the f–k you is. You win some, you lose some, but you live.”

Lynch will try to win some more in what very well could be his final NFL season, the second in his hometown of Oakland.

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to “Marshawn Lynch recalls “confusion” in huddle after fateful Super Bowl XLIX play call

  1. He would have carried 5 defenders on his back into the endzone…
    Then Brady would have completed 2 passes for a field goal. It would have gone to overtime. Seattle last 25 seconds gave up field goals right and left.

  2. I don’t know if coaches/playcallers in that moment have time to ponder who they’d like to see become the hero. I think they plan and maybe in a moment of extreme pressure, stick to the plan without thinking, when they should have ran it in that spot. They stuck to their script, instead of ad-libbing.
    I’m sure they never imagined “We’d better not run this, it’ll get picked off”…. It’s

  6. Sounds like the players weren’t 100% behind the call. And if they all looked at Marshawn, they knew their best chance to score was with the ball in his hands.

  7. Geeze get over it already.

    Lynch had the ball on 4th and 1 five times earlier that season. He got the first down a grand total of once. That “beastly” 20% success rate on 4th and 1 is why Lynch didn’t get the ball.

    And yes, Belichick gave Pete Carroll the stinkeye and Carroll froze up, that was part of it too.

  8. Lynch had the ball on 4th and 1 five times earlier that season. He got the first down a grand total of once. That “beastly” 20% success rate on 4th and 1 is why Lynch didn’t get the ball.

    —————————–

    Lmao. We can run a poll right here on PFT and see how many people would/wouldn’t have ran the ball.

    To this day one of the most boneheaded play calls in modern football history.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!