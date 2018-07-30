Marshawn Lynch recalls “confusion” in huddle after fateful Super Bowl XLIX play call

Getty Images

More than three years after the Seahawks lost Super Bowl XLIX on a goal-line interception, the team finally could be moving on, given the departure of players who just couldn’t. One of the first Seahawks to exit in the aftermath of one of the most stunning Super Bowl outcomes recently reflected on the day in question.

More specifically, on what preceded the play in question.

Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch, in a discussion with Matt Barnes on Uninterrupted.com, remembers the collective mindset of the huddle as the decision to pass the ball made its way to quarterback Russell Wilson from the sideline.

“Confusion,” Lynch said, “and the confusion was from everybody else in the huddle.”

Lynch said he’s not upset about the play or about Wilson’s decision not to call an audible, given the special things Lynch had seen Wilson do. But Lynch said that, as the play was called, all other players in the huddle instantly looked at Lynch.

Lynch, who previously suggested that the play was called to keep him from becoming the Super Bowl MVP and in turn the “face of the nation,” seems to have found peace.

“To win a Super Bowl and to lose a Super Bowl in the fashion that we did lose it in, like I mean it don’t get no better for a person,” Lynch said. “All it do is at the end of the day is it tests your character, and in the face of adversity it shows who the f–k you is. You win some, you lose some, but you live.”

Lynch will try to win some more in what very well could be his final NFL season, the second in his hometown of Oakland.