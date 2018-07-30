Monday morning one-liners

AP

The Bills have a day off Monday, so it’s a good time to look back at their first four practices of training camp.

Dolphins S Reshad Jones isn’t planning to alter his game due to new helmet rules.

DE Deatrich Wise appears to be in a good spot with the Patriots.

Jets WR Quincy Enunwa has waited a long time for a full return to the field.

The Ravens hope for healthier offensive and defensive lines this season.

WR Tyler Boyd is trying to make the most of his opportunity with the Bengals.

The Browns offensive linemen got a positive review from their position coach.

LB Vince Williams hopes to spend his whole career with the Steelers.

Kareem Jackson is adapting well to safety at Texans camp.

The Colts are working to install a quick passing game.

The Jaguars are waiting for CB Jalen Ramsey to arrive at camp.

WR Darius Jennings is fighting for a spot on the Titans roster.

QB Case Keenum is off to a quick start with the Broncos receivers.

Chiefs RB Charcandrick West is dealing with a concussion.

CB Trevor Williams is back in a big spot on the Chargers defense.

Bruce Irvin is leading the Raiders defense in Khalil Mack‘s absence.

Cowboys DE Taco Charlton hopes to prove himself in his second season.

WR Cody Latimer played with Peyton Manning in Denver and is now playing with Eli Manning with the Giants.

How is Jordan Mailata‘s transition from rugby to the Eagles going?

S D.J. Swearinger feels he’s the leader of the Washington defense.

How much will LB Roquan Smith‘s holdout hurt the Bears?

The Lions broke out the pads on Sunday.

The Packers defense is expected to be less complicated this year.

Jerome Felton is back with the Vikings as a scouting intern.

The Falcons are playing Ron Parker at free safety.

Luke Kuechly shared his thoughts on the Panthers linebacking corps.

Saints coach Sean Payton compared the team’s returner competition to The Bachelor.

The Buccaneers’ second-round picks came together in practice.

Larry Fitzgerald gives the Cardinals one sure thing at receiver.

The Rams are testing an on-field video system as a coaching tool.

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo is getting used to WR Marquise Goodwin‘s speed.

T Duane Brown is happy to have a new contract with the Seahawks.