Monday’s #PFTPM has four Vikings interviews

The moment Friday’s edition of PFT Live ended, Florio Jr. and yours truly jumped in the truck and drove to Pittsburgh, for a flight to Minneapolis. After a full-day visit to Vikings training camp on Saturday, we came away with a quartet of recorded interviews for Monday’s #PFTPM.

Today’s show has each of them, back to back to back to back. Coach Mike Zimmer, tight end Kyle Rudolph, defensive end Everson Griffen, and defensive end Danielle Hunter.

Coming later this week, interviews with Broncos quarterback Case Keenum and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

If you like it, subscribe, rate, review, etc. And spread the word about the best kept weekday secrey among the ever-growing universe of NFL content.