Ndamukong Suh: Aaron Donald “deserves more than what I got”

AP

Once upon a time not really that long ago, Ndamukong Suh was the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL.

So it’s interesting when he declares that someone deserves more money than he received.

“He deserves more than what I got,” Suh told Jarrett Bell of USA Today. “It’s only right that he continues to play at a high level and prove that.”

Suh came to the Rams this offseason on a one-year, $14 million contract. It was three years ago when he signed a six-year, $114 million deal with the Dolphins to be the kind of game-changing presence Donald has become.

But Donald isn’t in camp as they negotiate a new contract, and the point isn’t surpassing Suh’s former deal, with Von Miller‘s $19 million a year pact the current bar.

The holdout lingers over the Rams camp, but they’re saying nice things about Donald in his absence.

“You want Aaron here, but the thing you know about Aaron is that when he gets here, he will be in shape,” Rams General Manager Les Snead said.

At the moment, it’s just business keeping him away, something Suh understands better than most.