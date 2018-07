Getty Images

With fully padded practices back in full swing around the league, we’re also getting a wave of appearances from the dreaded cart.

According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, Packers safety Kentrell Brice was just carted off the field with a leg injury, which was suffered during special teams work.

Brice, a former undrafted rookie, was working with the starters during training camp.

He had ankle surgery in November, after the injury that landed him on injured reserve.