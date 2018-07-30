Report: Ross Cockrell broke his leg on Monday

AP

After Panthers cornerback Ross Cockrell was injured during Monday’s practice, he was heard yelling that he broke his left leg before being carted off the field.

Cockrell may not have a medical license, but his diagnosis was reportedly right on the money. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Cockrell did break his leg. There’s no word at this point regarding how long Cockrell is expected to be out.

The Panthers have not confirmed that, but comments from head coach Ron Rivera and defensive coordinator Eric Washington after practice suggested Cockrell suffered a serious injury.

“He represented the energy, he represented the system,” Washington said. “Our system being the way we want to do things – our culture. The highest standard of our culture on defense. We’re going to close ranks and represent exactly who he is with our play. We’re going to close ranks as a defense, and we’re going to perform because we love him.”

Cockrell signed with the Panthers is March after their deal with Bashaud Breeland fell through when Breeland failed his physical. Rookies Donte Jackson and Rashaan Gaulden join James Bradberry, Kevon Seymour, Captain Munnerlyn and Corn Elder as corners still in the mix for roles on defense this year.