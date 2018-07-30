Reports: Seahawks, Chargers keeping tabs on Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie

Getty Images

Veteran cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie said in March that he planned to sign with a team in April, but the calendar hit May with Rodgers-Cromartie still looking for work.

June went by the wayside as well and July is about to come to a close with no change in Rodgers-Cromartie’s circumstances. A pair of recent reports suggest that could change.

Josina Anderson of ESPN reports that the Chargers are keeping Rodgers-Cromartie in mind in the wake of Jason Verrett‘s torn Achilles, but are no rush to sign him at this point. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media has received interest from the Seahawks, who have Neiko Thorpe, Shaquill Griffin, Justin Coleman and Byron Maxwell on the depth chart in Seattle.

Rodgers-Cromartie spent the last four years with the Giants and recorded 48 tackles and a half-sack in 15 games last season.