Richard Sherman: Jerry Jones with “the old plantation mentality”

AP

Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins called Jerry Jones a “bully.” 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman was not as kind.

“The owner of the Dallas Cowboys, with the old plantation mentality,” Sherman told Jarrett Bell of USA Today. “What did you expect?”

Jones declared last week that the Cowboys would require their players to stand for the national anthem “toes on the line.” The NFL since has instructed Jones to quit talking about the anthem as it negotiates a new policy with the NFLPA.

Owners voted in the offseason to allow players to stay in the locker room during the playing of the anthem but requiring those on the field to stand. The league has put the policy on hold during talks with the NFLPA.

“They’re having the conversations; that’s awesome,” Sherman said. “But there are unintended consequences. If they did this [original policy] to appease people, they didn’t appease anyone. It’s like putting a Band-Aid over a broken leg.”