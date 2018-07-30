Ross Cockrell carted off in Carolina with left leg injury

Getty Images

The Panthers watched right tackle Daryl Williams get carted off the field during Saturday’s practice and saw another player get the same treatment on Monday.

Cornerback Ross Cockrell went down after colliding with wide receiver Torrey Smith during a drill. Joseph Person of the Charlotte Observer reports that Cockrell was screaming “my leg is broke” before being carted off.

Person reports that Panthers coach Ron Rivera brought practice to an end after Cockrell, who hurt his left leg, was carted off.

Cockrell signed with the Panthers as a free agent this offseason. He had 50 tackles and three interceptions while appearing in all 16 games for the Giants last season.