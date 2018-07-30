Ross Cockrell will undergo surgery on his fractured left leg

AP

Panthers cornerback Ross Cockrell will undergo surgery after fracturing his left tibia and fibula in Monday morning’s practice, the team announced.

Joe Person of the Charlotte Observer reports that Cockrell eventually will end up on injured reserve.

Cockrell signed with the Panthers is March after Bashaud Breeland failed his physical after agreeing to terms. Rookies Donte Jackson and Rashaan Gaulden join James Bradberry, Kevon Seymour, Captain Munnerlyn and Corn Elder as corners still in the mix for roles on defense this year.