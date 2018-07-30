Seahawks sign Malik Turner, waive Kayaune Ross

Getty Images

The Seahawks signed receiver Malik Turner on Sunday. They waived tight end Kayaune Ross in a corresponding move.

Turner is an undrafted free agent out of Illinois. He has not previously signed with an NFL team.

He caught 143 passes for 1,804 yards and 10 touchdowns in 40 games at Illinois.

Ross signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent in May. Indianapolis waived him a month later, and he signed with the Seahawks.

In 11 games over two seasons at Kentucky, Ross made 21 catches for 296 yards and one touchdown.