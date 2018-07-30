Shaquem Griffin picks off Russell Wilson in Seahawks practice

AP

Though Allen Iverson would make it clear rather quickly that “we’re talking about practice,” Seahawks rookie linebacker Shaquem Griffin intercepted starting quarterback Russell Wilson on a pass at the goal line on Monday.

The one-handed standout from UCF jumped in front of a quick spot route (no, it wasn’t a slant) to tight end Nick Vannett for an interception as he was quickly mobbed by defensive teammates and offensive players trying to strip him of the ball.

He didn’t lose it.

The Seahawks video crew caught the play on video and posted it to their Twitter account after the practice.

Griffin also stripped Vannett to force a fumble during the team’s practice on Sunday.

While Griffin likely won’t start as a rookie – he plays the same position as K.J. Wright – he is expected to be a key contributor on special teams.