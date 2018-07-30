Steelers going through a rough stretch of injuries

AP

The Steelers have been dealing with plenty of injury issues already in training camp, and four more starters left the field Sunday.

Via Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, a total of five players left practice Sunday for medical reasons.

That group included outside linebacker T.J. Watt (hamstring), tight end Vance McDonald (foot), safety Sean Davis (groin), wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (undisclosed), and undrafted rookie outside linebacker Olasunkanmi Adeniyi (undisclosed).

“Don’t know the severity of any of these; such is life this time of year,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said. “We will have more information on those guys when we get it.”

That’s not even the extent of it. Veteran guard Ramon Foster is going to be out a month or more with a knee injury, and safety Morgan Burnett has been out three straight days with a groin injury.