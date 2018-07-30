Teddy Bridgewater: You never complain about extra reps

AP

The Jets were expecting to have three quarterbacks splitting reps at training camp practices, but Sam Darnold‘s lack of a contract has kept it a two-man show thus far.

Teddy Bridgewater and Josh McCown are getting more snaps and throws than they might have expected, which is something that McCown said they have to be “more cognizant” of than they might under other circumstances. McCown also said it’s been fun because it is “every quarterback’s dream is to look around and go, ‘now I’m the only guy here, let me steer the ship.'”

Bridgewater also seems to be enjoying the chance to get more work while waiting for Darnold’s situation to resolve itself.

“You never complain about the reps, we’re actually taking advantage of it because it’s a chance for more work for you, extra work for you, going against a defense like the one that we have, it’s a lot of complex looks and things like that,” Bridgewater said in comments distributed by the team. “So the more the better, that’s the way we see it. You gain knowledge with each play. We continue to remain students of the game and continue to take coaching and continue to control what we can control.”

There was a good chance the Jets would go with one of the two veterans as a starter even before Darnold missed time at camp and even his brief absence could help push them in that direction as long as seeing more of Bridgewater and McCown registers as a good thing to the offensive coaches.