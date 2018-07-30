Tim Couch encourages Browns to practice patience with Baker Mayfield

AP

Tim Couch encourages the Browns to do what they didn’t do with him: Practice patience.

Couch, the No. 1 overall pick in 1999, started his rookie season behind Ty Detmer. But a 43-0 loss to the Steelers in the season opener prompted the Browns to press Couch into service.

He took 56 sacks that season and ended up playing only five seasons, making 59 career starts.

The Browns now have used a No. 1 overall pick on Baker Mayfield with plans for him to start the season on the bench behind Tyrod Taylor.

“It’s the right thing to do,” Couch told Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “I know it’s frustrating for Baker not be starting right away, but it will benefit him long term. Getting a chance to learn behind a veteran that’s had some success in the league is a great thing. Especially coming off a winless season, the last thing they should do is just throw Baker out there and say, ‘This is the No. 1 pick in the draft, and he’s going to turn this whole thing around.’

“That’s a lot of pressure to put on a young QB. I love the decision bring him along slowly and let him get comfortable with NFL game first.”

Couch will analyze the Browns’ preseason games on the team’s local broadcast alongside partner Jay Crawford.