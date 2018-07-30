Titans place Rishard Matthews on PUP

Getty Images

The Titans have placed receiver Rishard Matthews on the physically unable to perform list as he still is unable to practice, Terry McCormick of titaninsider.com reports.

“Basically, he’s just not able to practice right now,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said.

Vrabel did not reveal what injury Matthews has. Matthews missed two games with a hamstring injury last season.

Matthews caught 53 passes for 795 yards last season, but only 12 receptions came in the final four games after he returned from the injury. He made only four catches in the two postseason games.

The Titans have used Corey Davis and Taywan Taylor with the first team with Tajae Sharpe, Michael Campanaro, Darius Jennings and Deontay Burnett all getting work in the slot.