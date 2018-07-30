Tom Brady heads into the season as the MVP favorite

Getty Images

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is a three-time regular-season Most Valuable Player, and he’s the odds-on favorite to become a four-time MVP.

Brady is a +400 favorite to win MVP this season, according to Bet 365. That means if you bet $100 on Brady and he wins the MVP, you’d win $400.

In the history of the Associated Press MVP award, the only three-time winners are Brady, Jim Brown, Johnny Unitas, Brett Favre and Peyton Manning. If Brady wins it this year, he and Manning would be the only ones to win it more than three times. (Manning won it five times.)

After Brady, the favorites are Aaron Rodgers at +500, Carson Wentz at +800, Drew Brees at +1200, Russell Wilson and +1600, Jimmy Garoppolo at +1600, Cam Newton at +1800, Matt Ryan at +1800, Kirk Cousins at +2000 and Deshaun Watson at +2000.

The non-quarterbacks with the best odds to win MVP are Todd Gurley, Le'Veon Bell and Ezekiel Elliott, all at +2500. Antonio Brown is the top receiver on the board, at +4000. Rob Gronkowski is the top tight end at +6600. Von Miller and J.J. Watt are the top defensive players at +10,000.