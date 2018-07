AP

The Bengals announced tight end Tyler Eifert and H-back Ryan Hewitt passed physicals and will begin practicing Monday.

Eifert was on the physically unable to perform list after back issues limited him to 10 games over the past two seasons. Eifter told reporters a few days ago that he is “100 percent” sure he is going to be in the lineup against the Colts in Week 1.

Hewitt’s injury was undisclosed.

Hewitt has played a number of roles for the Bengals, including providing depth at tight end.