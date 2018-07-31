49ers sign TE Wes Saxton

Getty Images

The 49ers added a tight end to their roster on Tuesday.

Wes Saxton is the new face on the Niners offense. Cornerback C.J. Goodwin was waived in a corresponding move.

Saxton played in one game with the Jets in 2015 after signing with them as an undrafted free agent, but has not seen any regular season action over the last two seasons. He’s spent time with Washington, Buffalo and Detroit over that span.

The move was announced shortly after the 49ers said tight end Cole Hikutini will miss the rest of the week with a groin injury. George Kittle and Garrett Celek top the depth chart at tight end.

Goodwin played in 12 games for the Falcons and two games for the Cardinals last season.