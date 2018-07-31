Anthony Lynn says Trevor Williams sprained his ankle

Getty Images

Chargers cornerback Trevor Williams was diagnosed with a sprained ankle, coach Anthony Lynn said, via Eric Williams of ESPN. But Lynn added he hopes it wasn’t more serious after Williams left the locker room wearing a walking boot and sporting crutches.

There was no indication whether Williams might have a high-ankle sprain.

The Chargers already have lost cornerback Jason Verrett, who tore his right Achilles during a conditioning test last week.

Young corners Desmond King, Michael Davis and Jeff Richards will have to fill the void while Williams is rehabbing.

“If Trevor’s ankle is bad, then I would be concerned about the depth there,” Lynn said. “But I’m also confident in those young guys behind him. They’re stepping up and making plays in practice, and there’s going to be a nice competition in that group. I think special teams is going to be a determining factor.”