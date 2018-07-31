Broncos tackle Garett Bolles cleared after concussion evaluation

Getty Images

Denver Broncos tackle Garett Bolles left practice on Monday after taking a shot to the chin during drills.

The 2017 first-round draft pick was carted off the field and taken to be evaluated for a concussion. However, Bolles cleared concussion tests and was able to return to the field for the team’s afternoon walkthrough, according to multiple reports.

Bolles started all 16 games for Denver as a rookie last season and experienced some of the usual growing pains associated with becoming an immediate starter on the offensive line. Bolles led the Broncos in penalties with 15 last season, which includes 10 holding penalties.