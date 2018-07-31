Calvin Ridley calls Julio Jones an “amazing” coach

AP

Falcons rookie wide receiver Calvin Ridley is soaking up the knowledge from one of the best in the league in teammate Julio Jones.

Ridley told AL.com that Jones is like a coach on the field, with an “amazing” wealth of knowledge about the game.

“Everybody knows Julio is really, really good,” Ridley said. “But people don’t really know how good he is. He’s so detailed in the plays. He knows everything. He’s like a coach. He coaches me on everything. Even if I do it right, he’s still going to coach me: ‘You could do it better like this. You could lean on him. You could . . .’ So it’s like having another coach on the field.”

The Falcons took Ridley out of Alabama with the 26th overall pick in this year’s draft, seven years after they took Jones out of Alabama with the seventh overall pick in the draft. It may not be realistic to think Ridley will become the kind of player Jones has, but the Falcons would love to see him soak up everything Jones has to teach.