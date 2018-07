Getty Images

The Cardinals continue to look for veteran depth.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, former Saints linebacker Gerald Hodges is working out for the Cardinals today.

Initially a fourth-round pick of the Vikings, he was traded to the 49ers (for center Nick Easton), and ended up starting 12 games for San Francisco in 2016.

He went to camp with the Bills last year, was cut, and signed with the Saints in October.