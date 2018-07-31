Chiefs finally get their linebacker in Anthony Hitchens

Getty Images

The Chiefs gave Anthony Hitchens a five-year deal worth $9 million annually. It seems a lot of money for a linebacker who has yet to make a Pro Bowl.

But General Manager Brett Veach, who tried to trade for Hitchens last summer, considers it money well spent. Hitchens, 26, has upside, started at all three linebacker positions in his four seasons in Dallas and is dedicated to his craft.

“Everyone that had interactions with Anthony Hitchens was like, ‘He has a wife; he has a couple dogs; and then it’s a football playbook,’” Veach said, via Lynn Worthy of the Kansas City Star. “We were all into that. Coach [Andy Reid] is all about eliminating distractions. We wanted a guy to come in here and really be excited about the whole process — coming in being a leader, setting a tone on defense, playing hard, playing physical and really teaching the young guys.”

The Chiefs acquired Reggie Ragland from the Bills a year ago after the Cowboys declined to deal Hitchens, who started 12 games for them last season after returning from a preseason injury. When the Chiefs decided to move on from Derrick Johnson, they made Hitchens a priority.

Hitchens has lived up to the Chiefs’ expectations thus far.

“I would say we are excited because he is exactly the guy that we thought we were getting. Hitch is an all-consumed football guy,” defensive coordinator Bob Sutton said.