Colts activate Austin Howard from non-football injury list

Getty Images

The Colts are getting one of their offensive tackles back on the practice field.

Austin Howard opened up camp on the non-football injury list, but the team announced on Tuesday morning that he has been activated. It’s not known what ailment accounted for Howard’s spot on the list.

Howard signed with the Colts as a free agent this offseason. He started all 16 games at right tackle for the Ravens last season and is expected to compete with Denzelle Good after working as the first-team right tackle for Indianapolis this spring.

Howard’s activation leaves left tackle Anthony Castonzo as the only Colts player on the NFI list. Castonzo is dealing with a hamstring injury.