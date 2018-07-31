Concussion settlement pays out more than $500 million so far

July 31, 2018
Much has been written about the delayed processing of specific claims under the concussion settlement. Here’s something positive that can be said about the payment of claims.

According to a press release issued Monday by one of the firms representing the plaintiffs in the concussion litigation, the settlement already has surpassed its 10-year award projections. The league had estimated that $404 million would be distributed within the first decade after the settlement became effective. Instead, the fund has distributed more than $500 million in only 16 months.

“The fact that $500 million in claims have been approved in less than two years proves that this settlement is fulfilling its promise to former NFL players and their families,” co-lead class counsel for the former NFL players Christopher Seeger said. “We encourage all eligible former players to immediately sign up for a baseline assessment, and they can take comfort in knowing that compensation will be available for more than 60 years if they develop a qualifying condition. We will continue to hold the NFL accountable and ensure every former player receives the benefits they deserve.”

More than 6,000 former players have undergone the baseline assessment. Former players become eligible for payment based on the development of certain specific conditions, without having to demonstrate a football-related cause.

The settlement as initially proposed contained a cap on the potential payments. To secure approval from the court presiding over the case, the league had to remove the limit.

Earlier this month, Judge Anita Brody rejected a request by the league to appoint a special investigator to explore allegedly widespread fraud in connection with the effort to secure payment for claims.

6 responses to "Concussion settlement pays out more than $500 million so far"

  1. This is why we have the helmet rule…player protection.
    Yet people (including you) complain about it.
    Why not wait until we see the refs enforcing the rule before stating how it can’t work.

  3. It strikes me that the fraud investigator question is tough. I agree with the NFLs point that they need to be sure all claims are on the up and up (because any that arent dont just hurt the NFL, they also hurt all the legitimate victims) but also I can see the problem that it gives the NFL too easy a tool to delay or avoid payment of claims. The sad fact is when money is involved there is always someone that will behave badly and this is one of those cases no matter which way you go you have that risk being created somewhere. It only changes where.

  4. Can we get these lawyers together to collectively sue for all former HS & college players who will eventually show signs as well. Just give us all baseline test, then without proof of head injuries sustained while playing, if our brains deteriorate for any other reason, payday.

  5. castropigsocks says:
    July 31, 2018 at 10:01 am
    This is why we have the helmet rule…player protection.
    Yet people (including you) complain about it.
    Why not wait until we see the refs enforcing the rule before stating how it can’t work.
    ——–

    We already know it won’t — consistently — because it is such a nebulous, subjective rule that must be applied in the heat of the moment during a fast-paced play.

    I can’t wait until a bogus call based off that rule costs one of the “power brokers” among the owners who actually hold Goodell’s fate in their hands. Then we’ll REALLY see how they hold that line.

  6. Can we get these lawyers together to collectively sue for all former HS & college players who will eventually show signs as well.
    ———-
    Or YOU could just hold YOURSELF accountable for YOUR own dissensions YOU made in YOUR LIFE.

