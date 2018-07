Getty Images

The Cowboys have come to terms with receiver Ricky Jeune after working him out Tuesday.

Dallas needed depth at the position after sixth-round pick Cedrick Wilson tore the labrum in his shoulder during Saturday’s practice.

Jeune, 24, signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia Tech in May. The Rams cut him last week.

During his three-year career, Jeune caught 74 passes for 1,492 yards and 11 touchdowns in 33 games.