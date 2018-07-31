Danny Amendola and Bobby McCain going at it again

AP

Just because they’re teammates now, Danny Amendola and Bobby McCain aren’t done with each other.

The Dolphins wide receiver and cornerback were involved in a classic camp skirmish Monday — some words exchanged, a few shoves and headbutts, no punches thrown — but were quickly shaking hands and being guys again.

It was mild compared to the on-field fight they had when Amendola was with the Patriots, which to McCain’s ejection and a $9,115 fine, but the two had promised to continue to compete.

“We’ve been going at it for a couple of years now,” McCain said, via the Miami Herald. “It’s good, competitive nature. He’s the same guy over there on the offensive side of the ball as I am on the defensive side of the ball — that energy, go get it, try to work hard, be competitive. I’m glad he’s on our side. We’re not going to hold any grudges. We’re teammates. We’re brothers.”

And sometimes brothers fight.

The Dolphins were in their air-conditioned bubble, but they were in full pads for the first time Monday, so some of that was natural.

There was also a dust-up between wide receiver Jakeem Grant and first-round safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, which led to the usual talk about competitiveness vs. composure. But when coach Adam Gase was asked about the origins of the “fights,” he was able to joke about it as well, which tells you neither incident was that serious.

“Because it’s not 113 degrees,” Gase said. “Guys are not going to get as tired in there as they would outside.”

As teams close in on the one-week mark of camps, more such incidents will doubtless crop up, as players get tired of practicing against — and looking at — their own guys.