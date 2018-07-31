Dirk Koetter: Vita Vea injury “better than we thought”

AP

It isn’t ideal that defensive tackle Vita Vea watched Tuesday’s Buccaneers practice with a boot on his left leg and needs the help of a scooter to get around, but the team is thankful that the first-round pick’s injury wasn’t worse.

That was the message from head coach Dirk Koetter when he spoke to the media about Vea’s condition on Tuesday. Koetter said that Vea’s initial description of what happened had people fearing he’d be out for the season.

“It was better than we thought,” Koetter said. “What Vita described when it happened was what you would think when a guy tore his Achilles. Thankfully it’s not that, it’s a calf injury. He’s gonna be out for right now, but it’s not what it could have been.”

Koetter said Vea will be out for “a little bit” and that he’d offer further updates about the rookie’s outlook when there are updates to give.