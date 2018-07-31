Doug Baldwin out multiple weeks with sore knee

Getty Images

The Seahawks will be working without their top wide receiver for the near future.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said on Tuesday that Doug Baldwin came into camp with a sore knee and that the issue will force him to sit out at least the next couple of weeks of training camp.

“It’s a little bit of a problem,” Carroll said, via Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune.

Baldwin led the Seahawks with 75 catches and 991 receiving yards last season.

While he’s out, the team will have Brandon Marshall, Tyler Lockett, Jaron Brown, Marcus Johnson and David Moore among their options at wideout. It’s a pretty thin group, which makes it all the more important to the Seahawks that Baldwin finds his way back to good health sooner rather than later.