Ezekiel Elliott has the weight off him this camp

Ezekiel Elliott has the weight off him — literally and figuratively.

Having served a six-game suspension last season, the Cowboys running back can get back to football — and nothing but football — this season. He also has reported lighter than a year ago.

“At this time last year, he’s very stressed out,” Cowboys running backs coach Gary Brown said, via Clarence Hill of the Star-Telegram. “Wasn’t himself. Looked big. Now he looks happy and jubilant and lean and just going out there and having some fun. So it’s a completely different Zeke than it was last year.”

The Cowboys list Elliott at the same 228 pounds they listed him at last season. But whatever he weighed last season, he weighs less now.

“He has a clear focus and clear vision on what he wants to do and what he wants to be,” Brown said. “When you look at him physically and see where he has leaned up then you see the way he runs out here. You can tell he is in a different place right now.

“He is in much better shape mentally, too. He doesn’t have all that stuff on his mind. He has a clear vision on what he wants to do and what he wants to be. He has a clear mind. He wants to be the best. We are going to get a good Zeke this year. He is on a mission. You can see it already.”