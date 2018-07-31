Free agent running back Martayveus Carter shot, in critical condition

Getty Images

Not being chosen in the supplemental draft was not remotely the worst thing that has happened to Martayveus Carter lately.

According to Pete Grathoff of the Kansas City Star, the running back who worked out for the Chiefs recently, was shot in Illinois over the weekend and is in critical condition.

Carter was home in East Chicago, Ill., and was one of two people shot at a gas station. The other one died from his wounds.

The former Grand Valley State running back was not chosen in the supplemental draft, making him available to any team. He ran for 3,728 yards and 36 touchdowns in 36 games at Division II Grand Valley State.