Jaguars sign Michael Dunn, DeAndre Goolsby

Getty Images

The Jaguars made a couple of changes to their 90-man roster on Tuesday.

The team announced that they have signed offensive lineman Michael Dunn and tight end DeAndre Goolsby. They waived long snapper Andrew East and offensive lineman Brandon Thomas. Thomas was on the non-football injury list and will revert to injured reserve if he goes unclaimed on waivers.

Goolsby signed with the Lions after going undrafted in April, but was waived a short time later. He caught 68 passes for 724 yards and five touchdowns at the University of Florida.

Dunn went undrafted last year and spent time with the Rams in the preseason and this offseason.

With East off the roster, Carson Tinker is the only long snapper on the Jags. Tinker has held the job for the last four seasons.