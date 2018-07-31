Jake Ryan still undergoing tests on knee injury

Getty Images

Packers linebacker Jake Ryan left Monday’s practice on a cart after injuring his right knee and there was no update on his prognosis from head coach Mike McCarthy on Tuesday.

McCarthy said that Ryan is still undergoing tests, but the reaction on Monday from teammates and Ryan himself was that Ryan was seriously injured.

“He was just devastated,” linebacker Blake Martinez said, via ESPN.com. “Obviously, he was super-excited about the season. He’s been putting a tremendous amount of work in. He’s been awesome throughout OTAs and these past four practices. It’s been good for him. It’s just really tough.”

Safety Kentrell Brice was also carted off on Monday and McCarthy said he would not practice on Tuesday without offering any other details about his outlook.