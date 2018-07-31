Jalen Ramsey looks forward to Week One showdown with OBJ

AP

Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey reported for duty on Tuesday, following the birth of his daughter. And he’s already thinking about proving football paternity when it comes to Giants receiver Odell Beckham, Jr.

“Let’s get this out the way right now,” Ramsey said, via ESPN.com, “he’s a good receiver. We all know that. But y’all know me at the same time. Yeah, he’s good. But I’m good, too. If y’all want to say he’s the best at his position, I’m the best at my position, so we’re going to go at it. We’re going to give the people a show the first game of the season.”

Ramsey knows a thing or two about getting under an opponent’s skin. Last year, he flustered the unflappable A.J. Green to the point where both were ejected. And OBJ has a much, much shorter fuse than Green.

“He’s going to have some wins, I’m going to have some wins,” Ramsey said. “I just plan on having more wins. That’s the plan I’m going to go in there with. I’m going to work my ass off to get to that point. . . . I’m sure he’s doing that on the other side, too. That’s what y’all ask for. As fans of the game, as NFL, everybody, that’s what y’all asked for. We’re going to give it to you for sure. I know I am.”

Indeed, Jaguars at Giants should be one of the best games of Week One, especially since it brings former Giants coach Tom Coughlin back to New Jersey for the first time since he was fired. Throw in the possibility of an intense Ramsey-Beckham feud, and it’s a game that has all the making of a contest that should have been showcased, not tucked into the smattering of 1:00 p.m. ET kickoffs.