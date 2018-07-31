Jalen Ramsey reports to Jaguars camp after paternity leave

Getty Images

The Jaguars are on the way toward changing their image as a football team. And after a week of changing diapers, one of their best players is back to help.

Via Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com, Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey returned to camp this morning, though it’s unclear if he’ll take part in this afternoon’s practice.

Ramsey was absent for the first few days of camp after the birth of his daughter early last week.

He and the team discussed his plan months ago, and he had the support of coach Doug Marrone in taking a few days to be with his family. Now, he’s back to work, and as soon as he starts practicing, he’ll likely be able and ready to catch up on some sleep.