Jay Gruden says “you’ve got to win” as he enters fifth season with Washington

Getty Images

No coach of the Washington Redskins has had more than four years at the helm since Norv Turner had a six-plus year run from 1994-2000. Jay Gruden is getting set to enter his fifth season as head coach of the franchise this fall, the first coach to reach that threshold under Dan Snyder’s ownership of the team.

But after just one playoff appearance in four seasons and two straight years without a playoff berth, Gruden knows his time may be running short if Washington can’t win games.

“It’s a production-based business, without a doubt,” Gruden said, via John Keim of ESPN.com. “Every NFL head coach knows that’s the deal, whether you’re in your first year, fifth year, 10th year or in the Hall of Fame. You’ve got to win.”

Washington hasn’t won more than 10 games in a season since 1991 and have won 10 games over three times since then. They’ve won only two playoff games in the 19 years Snyder has owned the team and have lost their last four postseason games dating back to 2005. Gruden received a two-year extension following the 2016 season but could need to find his way back to the playoffs in order to keep the gig beyond the upcoming campaign.