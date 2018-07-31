Joe Flacco flashes his receiving skills

AP

Maybe Joe Flacco has a future as an elite, . . . wide receiver.

With the Ravens installing a few trick plays to put their starting quarterback and rookie Lamar Jackson on the field at the same time, Flacco has been asked to catch a few passes as well as throwing them (which he’s been good at this camp as well).

According to Edward Lee of the Baltimore Sun, Flacco caught a pair of passes during Monday’s practice, including a one-handed grab that drew the loudest cheers of camp so far.

“I remember him coming out — a big guy, big arm,” Ravens offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg said. “But then once you dug into the film, holy smokes! He’s really a good athlete, especially for his size, and then he showed that throughout his career. I’m so jacked up because this is the first time he’s been healthy — in what, a couple years — in camp, and you can see it. You can see it both on the field, and you can see it on the film. So he’s healthy. That’s a good thing. His athleticism shows up just a little bit, even in practices.”

Perhaps with Flacco recovered from the knee and back problems that limited him the last two training camps, he’s prepared to make more of an impact. But if he does it as a receiver, it will be quite the surprise.

He does have two career receptions, including a 43-yarder as a rookie in 2008. His only other one was for an 8-yard loss in 2011, but his 17.5 yards per reception average might make him the Ravens most reliable deep threat.