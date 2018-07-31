Johnny Manziel will start for Montreal on Friday night

AP

Johnny Manziel will get a chance to start for the Montreal Alouettes this Friday.

Manziel did not see regular season time with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the first five games of the CFL season and he sat behind Vernon Adams after being traded to Montreal last week, but Alouettes coach Mike Sherman said on Tuesday, via TSN, that Manziel will get the start this week. His opponents will be his former teammates from Hamilton and the game is set to air on ESPN2 in the United States.

It will be Manziel’s first regular season start since Week 16 of the 2015 season when he went 13-of-32 for 136 yards and an interception while running for 108 yards in a 17-13 Browns loss to the Chiefs.

The move should make Alouettes fans happy after they chanted for Manziel during last Thursday’s loss to Edmonton. That response didn’t make Adams too happy, but a 1-5 record and the intrigue of Manziel gave the team reason to give the fans what they want.