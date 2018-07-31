Kelvin Sheppard working out for Lions

Getty Images

The Lions added a veteran to their defensive line last week when they signed Ricky Jean Francois and now they’re taking a look at a possible addition to their linebacking corps.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Kelvin Sheppard is visiting with the team on Tuesday.

Sheppard played for the Giants the last two seasons, although he spent last summer trying and failing to make the Bears in between his two stints in Jersey. He had 49 tackles in seven games last season and recorded the first two interceptions of his career in Week 17 against Washington.

The Lions signed Sheppard’s Giants teammate Devon Kennard as a free agent this offseason, but he’s on the non-football injury list. They also added Christian Jones, Nick Bellore and Jonathan Freeny to their linebacker group.