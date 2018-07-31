Kirk Cousins loves continuity provided by Stefon Diggs deal

Posted by Josh Alper on July 31, 2018, 2:39 PM EDT
AP

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs signed a five-year extension with the Vikings on Tuesday and that makes quarterback Kirk Cousins a happy man.

For one thing, Cousins believes that Diggs “can do just about everything and that’s what you want in a receiver” and having a player like that is a plus for any quarterback. For another, the deal means the team has Diggs, Cousins and wide receiver Adam Thielen signed through the 2020 season and Cousins likes the certainty that comes with that arrangement.

“I love it,” Cousins said, via the Minneapolis Star Tribune. “Continuity, to me, is very important. And it’s not a luxury we have in the NFL these days. There is a lot of change year in and year out, so I’ve come to expect that and understand you can’t use that as an excuse. You have to, as the new players come in, we have to learn quickly and get caught up to speed and go. Now we have to stay healthy and keep those guys on the field.”

Continuity in Minnesota extends past the quarterback and receivers. Running back Dalvin Cook, center Pat Elflein, defensive end Everson Griffen, defensive end Danielle Hunter defensive tackle Linval Joseph, linebacker Eric Kendricks, cornerback Xavier Rhodes, left tackle Riley Rieff and safety Harrison Smith are also signed through at least the 2020 season as the Vikings have been able to secure a future with most of their core players.

22 responses to “Kirk Cousins loves continuity provided by Stefon Diggs deal

  1. Welcome back to Pro Vikings Talk! Where there’s only one team worth talking about and visiting – the Vikings!

  2. Cousins has got a lot to say….I think Keenum took them to a NFC championship game last year. Not Cousins. Spoken like a man who cashed in. What do you love… 84 million guaranteed? Why is he talking about Continuing in his first year on the team?

  3. It would have been pretty bad to sign the quarterback to that big contract and then let one of his best weapons get away. Diggs also showed he’s excited to be here because he would very likely have gotten a lot more as a free agent but the Vikings couldn’t have afforded that.

  10. Signing productive players to long term deals that are cornerstones to the franchise is a difficult concept for many of the people who comment on this site. But please continue with your “cap hell” comments (despite the entire core, except Barr, being under contract through 2020) they are amusing. Keep telling yourselves that. And despite packer and patriot fans telling everybody that thielan won’t be able to resign as a result of Diggs” new deal and that Thielan will look great in a packer or patriot uniform soon, he’s included in the core that is already signed.

    Too bad.

  11. If Cousins loves continuity so much, he signed with the wrong team. How many starting QB’s have the Vikings had in just the last 10 years? They will be looking for another one when they see his red zone numbers after 2018. Cousins hasn’t won anything and tends to choke in the big games, in other words, the perfect QB for a Superbowl-less team for 57 years.

  12. 700levelvet says:
    July 31, 2018 at 2:48 pm
    I think the Defense had a little to do with it. I loved Case last year, but he didin’t win many if any games for them. What he did was not lose more than a couple games for them. Kirk is just sharing his appreciation of an organization who takes care of the players who work hard and give their all to the team. As a long time fan this is the best run this organization has been. The owners are top notch and spare no expense, and they put the right people in charge and stay out of their way.

  13. It’s getting very hard to restrain my excitement and rein in my expectations. If the vikings do end up making it to the superbowl then I vote for Spielmen and Brzzinski for Co-MVPs.

  14. ariani1985 says:
    July 31, 2018 at 2:54 pm
    You can almost smell the stale urine running down the packer fans zubas with the news!
    _________________

    Umm…..ariana, take a good look down into your lap and I think you’ll realize where that smell’s coming from.
    And you better clean yourself up fast before your mom finds out.

  15. Spoken like a guy who bailed . Do these fools even realize what they say half the time ?

  16. Love the signing. Diggs has more receptions, yards, and TDs in his first three years than Antonio Brown did in his first three years. And Brown didn’t have nearly the QB carousel that Diggs had to deal with. Can’t wait to see what Diggs, Thielen and Cousins can accomplish in the next three years.

  17. whatjusthapped says:
    July 31, 2018 at 3:05 pm
    If Cousins loves continuity so much, he signed with the wrong team. How many starting QB’s have the Vikings had in just the last 10 years?

    ————————————

    Do you realize that Minnesota signed him because of that fact, right? You’re not just a moron, right???

  18. Glad the Vikes have been able to draft and develop so many pro-bowl quality players — just wish they could have done so at QB. Continuity is a good thing and this team’s roster is loaded; however, this team may struggle at the outset to adapt to the new coordinator and offensive coordinator. Combine that with a tough schedule, and this season won’t be the cake-walk it was in 2017.

  20. With articles saying that Cousins was having problems learning the playbook and one just now about how Washington is expanding the playbook with their new QB, one would think that Vikes fans would ease off of their annual ‘WE ARE THE BEST TEAM EVER’ rhetoric.

    Nope.

    I guess it’s due to the fact that teams that replace their OC, DC, and QB typically do really well.

