Kirk Cousins loves continuity provided by Stefon Diggs deal

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs signed a five-year extension with the Vikings on Tuesday and that makes quarterback Kirk Cousins a happy man.

For one thing, Cousins believes that Diggs “can do just about everything and that’s what you want in a receiver” and having a player like that is a plus for any quarterback. For another, the deal means the team has Diggs, Cousins and wide receiver Adam Thielen signed through the 2020 season and Cousins likes the certainty that comes with that arrangement.

“I love it,” Cousins said, via the Minneapolis Star Tribune. “Continuity, to me, is very important. And it’s not a luxury we have in the NFL these days. There is a lot of change year in and year out, so I’ve come to expect that and understand you can’t use that as an excuse. You have to, as the new players come in, we have to learn quickly and get caught up to speed and go. Now we have to stay healthy and keep those guys on the field.”

Continuity in Minnesota extends past the quarterback and receivers. Running back Dalvin Cook, center Pat Elflein, defensive end Everson Griffen, defensive end Danielle Hunter defensive tackle Linval Joseph, linebacker Eric Kendricks, cornerback Xavier Rhodes, left tackle Riley Rieff and safety Harrison Smith are also signed through at least the 2020 season as the Vikings have been able to secure a future with most of their core players.