Lamar Jackson eager to show “I’m a quarterback” in preseason opener

AP

The Ravens open the preseason on Thursday night in Canton, Ohio, and rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson is expected to see significant playing time.

Asked what he wants to show in his first exhibition game in an NFL uniform, Jackson answered, “I’m a quarterback.”

“That’s the first thing I want to show off,” Jackson added. “And just show the growth from college to my new chapter.”

Despite some talk before the draft that Jackson should move to wide receiver in the NFL, Baltimore’s coaches have made clear that they see him as a quarterback. But those questions about his ability to make it as a pro passer will linger until he shows he can do it.

On Thursday night, Jackson thinks he will show he can do it. Seeing Jackson in action will be the best reason to watch the Hall of Fame Game.