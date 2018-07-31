Lions swap out offensive linemen

Getty Images

The Lions opted to make a change at the bottom of their offensive line depth chart.

The team announced on Tuesday that they have signed offensive tackle Jamar McGloster to the 90-man roster. Offensive lineman Adam Bisnowaty was waived in a corresponding roster move.

McGloster signed with the 49ers after going undrafted, but lost his spot on their roster last week. McGloster started at right tackle for Syracuse during his final two college seasons.

Bisnowaty was a sixth-round pick by the Giants last year and started the final regular season game at right tackle.

The Lions have Taylor Decker at left tackle and Rick Wagner at right tackle. McGloster joins Corey Robinson, fifth-round pick Tyrell Crosby and Brian Mihalik in the mix for reserve spots.