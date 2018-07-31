NBA announces MGM Resorts as official gaming partner

Getty Images

The NBA has become the first major American sports league to strike a partnership with a sports betting company.

A deal with MGM Resorts International announced on Tuesday that makes the company the official gaming partner of the NBA and WNBA. The company, which operates properties in several states, will have access to league highlights, logos and data across their betting platforms while working with the NBA “on best-in-class practices to protect the integrity of NBA and WNBA games.”

“As the landscape for sports betting in the U.S. continues to evolve at a rapid pace, MGM Resorts is a proven gaming leader for us to work with on this groundbreaking partnership,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. “Our collaboration will result in the best possible gaming and entertainment experience for consumers through the use of accurate, real-time NBA and WNBA data, and our collective efforts to maintain and enhance the integrity of our games.”

ESPN reports that the deal is for three years and at least $25 million.

There will likely be other deals to follow now that states are free to set their own course when it comes to legalizing sports betting. The NFL has not announced any plans on that front, but has asked Congress for “a core regulatory framework” that would cover all 50 states and “protect our content and intellectual property from those who attempt to steal or misuse it.”